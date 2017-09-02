YSU scores three unanswered TDs, ties Pitt 21-21 in 4th

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) – Youngstown State is tied with Pittsburgh 21-21 late in the fourth quarter of its season opener.

The Penguins trailed 21-0 before scoring their first touchdown midway through the third on a Tevin McCaster 1-yard TD run. They made it 21-14 midway through the fourth when Hunter Wells connected with Christian Turner for a 25-yard TD pass.

YSU tied the contest at 21 with 3:35 to play in the fourth when Wells hooked up with Turner for a 42-yard TD pass.

Quadree Ollison scored two first quarter touchdowns for the Panthers on runs of 6 and 5 yards. AJ Davis made it 21-0 Pitt with a 1-yard TD run late in the second quarter.

For YSU, Wells is 18 of 31 through the air for 311 yards. Kevin Rader has six catches for 100 yards and Turner has five catches for 124 yards. McCaster has 65 yards rushing on 16 carries.

This is the Penguins’ first game since losing the FCS National Championship in January to James Madison.

