Attorney General DeWine stops at Canfield Fair, talks opioid crisis

Mike DeWine announced in June he's running for Ohio Governor

Another person running for Ohio Governor made an appearance at the Canfield Fair Sunday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another person running for Ohio Governor made an appearance at the Canfield Fair Sunday.

Current Attorney General Mike DeWine stopped at several place, including the Mahoning County Republican Party’s tent.

DeWine announced he was running in June. The first stop he made was in Youngstown.

DeWine says he’s talking about the opiate crisis the most while on the campaign trail.

“People are really concerned about this drug problem,” he said. “They talk to me a lot about it. There are very few families that have not in some way impacted. And it’s having such an impact on Ohio — not only are we losing 10 people everyday, but we’re having babies born that are addicted.”

DeWine also says if he becomes governor, he plans to be aggressive with recruiting businesses to Ohio.

