Bride’s dog serves as flower girl in Youngstown wedding

Josie, an Australian Cattle Dog, twirled and jumped down the aisle in the Jessica Driscoll and Jacob Owens wedding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wedding in Boardman featured a four-legged flower girl Sunday afternoon.

Josie, an Australian Cattle Dog, twirled and jumped down the aisle as the flower girl in the Jessica Driscoll and Jacob Owens wedding.

Josie is Jessica’s dog — and Jessica taught her over the years to perform several tricks.

Jessica’s brother Solomon walked Josie down the aisle. He says Jessica and Josie have a very special connection.

“Her dog helps her, almost therapy-like, with the stress and everything going on with the wedding,” Solomon said. “It just calms her down, and her dog’s been there for her.”

Jessica and Jacob got married at Evangel Baptist Church.

