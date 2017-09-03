Donald Eugene “Buck” Rupert Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donald Eugene “Buck” Rupert, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley Howland.

He was born November 29, 1936, in Saltzburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel Rupert and the late Twila (Brown) Rupert.

On August 25, 1956, he married Mary Angela Zaffuto.

Buck graduated from Saltzburg High School and worked as a Steel Receiving Clerk at General Motors for 25 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Buck had a knack for fixing and selling repaired lawnmowers, cars and tractors. He loved garage sales and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Mary A. Rupert of Warren, Ohio; son, Donald E. (Mara) Rupert, Jr. of Chardon, Ohio; daughter, Joni Lewis of Lordstown, Ohio; son, James E. (Lavinia) Rupert, Sr. of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Penni (Charles) Kubilis of Champion, Ohio; brother, Robert Rupert; grandchildren, Kyle and Kurt Lewis, James “Rick” Rupert, Jr., Michael Joseph Rupert, Taylor “Taterbug” Kinnamon; great-grandchildren, Cade and Cruz Rupert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Carl Lewis as well as his sister, Joann Kline.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home the next day.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.