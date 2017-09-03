Girard crime activity: Barking dog scares off thief

Sunday, August 27

10:21 p.m. – 200 block of Ohio Ave., a woman reported what she believed was the possible abuse of her child. Police are investigating.

Monday, August 28

3:20 p.m. – 600 block of Joan Ave., a man told police that his prescription medications were missing from his home. He said he had been in the hospital for about two weeks prior to discovering them missing.

8:46 p.m. – 400 block of N. State St., police were called to Cocca’s Pizza for what was reported as a fight between a man and a woman. The woman involved said the man pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair and threw her to the ground, although she didn’t want to press charges. The man denied doing so saying the woman wouldn’t get out of his car and they had only argued. Police said the woman had no physical injuries. She was advised to contact the prosecutor if she wanted to press charges.

Tuesday, August 29

8:30 a.m. – 400 block of E. Kline St., a man told police that someone pried open the door frame to his car and tried to steal the car’s stereo. He believed his dog may have scared the thief away, because the dog had been barking at something overnight. He said the person did take manage to take one bottle of cologne from the car.

11:52 a.m. – 400 block of North Ave., a woman reported that her baby’s stroller was stolen overnight from the yard.

2:06 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., a man reported being threatened by a suspect who he believed had a gun. He said the man reached into his pocket, but he didn’t actually see a weapon. He said the man then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

9:21 p.m. – 900 block of N. State St., the manager at Familly Dollar reported that two men took a basket full of items and ran out of the store.

Wednesday, August 30

9:30 p.m. – 400 block of Ohio Ave., a woman said her television was stolen from her home. She believed the burglar was someone who was familiar with the home because the TV was the only thing taken.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

