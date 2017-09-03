Man charged in disappearance of Temple University student

Authorities say 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh went missing Thursday morning near the school campus

By Published:
A man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Temple University student.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Temple University student.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh went missing Thursday morning near the school campus in Philadelphia. They say she was last seen with former student, 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz.

Police say Hupperterz was taken into custody Saturday in Paupack Township in northeastern Pennsylvania and charged with several crimes Sunday.

Authorities believe Burleigh was killed in Philadelphia and taken to Paupack Township, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Scranton. A body presumed to be Burleigh’s was found on a relative’s property.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Hupperterz. A message left at a number listed in his name wasn’t immediately returned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s