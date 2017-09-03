Ortha Loree Phillips Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ortha Loree Phillips of Hermitage passed away Sunday morning, September 3, 2017, in her home. She was 81.

Mrs. Phillips was born February 6, 1936, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles David and Ortha Mae (McCullough) Wise.

She attended elementary school in Houston, Pennsylvania, before moving to the area as a child and graduating from Farrell High School in 1956.

A homemaker, Loree was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church, Hermitage and was a previous member of the former Farrell Methodist Church (now known as Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church) where she served as president of the Women’s Society. She was also a member of the Mercer County Genealogical Society and the Perky Purple Red Hat Society.

Loree enjoyed quilting.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Thomas David Phillips, whom she married February 28, 1957; three daughters, Linda (Mark) Jacobson, Sharon, Treisha (Barry) Nerone, West Middlesex and Jennifer Phillips, also Sharon; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Becky Hovis, Sheakleyville and two brothers, David Wise, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and Roy Wise, Yuma, Arizona.

Loree was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the New Virginia United Methodist Church, 1100 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to Heartland Hospice, 3871 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon and one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017, in the New Virginia United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017 in the church, with the Rev. Mark E., pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.