Police: Driver ran cars off road before hitting South Ave. pole

A car crashed into a telephone pole around 3 p.m., taking out power lines and shutting down the road

By Published:
A car crashed into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, taking out power lines and shutting down a portion of South Avenue for nearly an hour. 

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, taking out power lines and shutting down a portion of South Avenue for nearly an hour.

It happened in front of Bolt Construction Inc. on South Ave. around 3 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Civic ran a few cars off the road before slamming into the telephone pole.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s to be treated for his injuries.

A driver of one of the cars forced off the road says the car was coming right at her in the wrong lane. She says she swerved into someone’s yard to avoid it.

OSP says they’re not sure what caused the driver to drive the wrong way.

The crash is still under investigation.

A car crashed into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, taking out power lines and shutting down a portion of South Avenue for nearly an hour. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s