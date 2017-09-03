Police: Driver ran cars off road before hitting South Ave. pole

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, taking out power lines and shutting down a portion of South Avenue for nearly an hour.

It happened in front of Bolt Construction Inc. on South Ave. around 3 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Civic ran a few cars off the road before slamming into the telephone pole.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s to be treated for his injuries.

A driver of one of the cars forced off the road says the car was coming right at her in the wrong lane. She says she swerved into someone’s yard to avoid it.

OSP says they’re not sure what caused the driver to drive the wrong way.

The crash is still under investigation.