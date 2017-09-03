Police: Driver ran cars off road before hitting South Ave. pole

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a telephone pole Sunday afternoon, taking out power lines and shutting down a portion of South Avenue for nearly an hour.

It happened in front of Bolt Construction Inc. on South Ave. around 3 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Civic ran a few cars off the road before slamming into the telephone pole. It also hit a mailbox, trash can and a few trees were before it finally stopped in a front yard.

The driver, Michael Baharis of Poland, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s to be treated for his injuries.

A driver of one of the cars forced off the road says the car was coming right at her in the wrong lane. She says she swerved into someone’s yard to avoid it.

Frank Iaderosa lives on South Avenue and says he heard the accident.

“I came right to the front of the house and looked, and I saw the car hit the telephone pole — completely smashed it,” he said. “And he ran two people off the road — one right in front of my house, one right past my house on the left.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol says this was not a road rage incident, but they’re not exactly sure what caused the accidents.

“We don’t know, we have to talk to the individual,” Sgt. Brian Vail said. “My understanding is his parents were here and advised he possibly had medical issues.”

Highway Patrol did not confirm or deny if alcohol factored into the crash. It remains under investigation.