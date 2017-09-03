Shepherd of the Valley in Niles to hold nursing job fair Sept. 6 and 7

The job fair is for RNs and LPNs at their Niles community, located at 1500 McKinley Ave.

By Published:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Shepherd of the Valley will host a job fair this week at one of its four locations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The job fair is for RNs and LPNs at their Niles community. Open interviews will be held Sept. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shepherd of the Valley says LPNs can make up to $17.47 per hour and RNs up to $24 per hour.

Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

The Niles community is located at 1500 McKinley Ave.

To view all available jobs or apply online, visit Shepherd of the Valley’s website.

For more information, contact Pam Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2038 or phall@shepherdofthevalley.com.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s