Storm Team 27: Tracking showers to start the day

The chance for showers will stick around for the first part of the day. Into the afternoon there’s only a small risk for an isolated shower with skies becoming partly sunny. Labor Day is looking beautiful with sunshine and 80s. Much of the workweek will feature below average temperatures.

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 72

Sunday night:  A few clouds.
Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny
High: 81

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.. (60%)
High: 72  Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 66  Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65  Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65  Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 70  Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 73  Low: 50

