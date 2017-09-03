Storm Team 27: Warmer temperatures ahead

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for showers will stick around for the first part of the day. Into the afternoon there’s only a small risk for an isolated shower with skies becoming partly sunny. Labor Day is looking beautiful with sunshine and 80s. Much of the workweek will feature below average temperatures.

FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers mainly early. (20%)

High: 72

Sunday night: A few clouds.

Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny

High: 81

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50