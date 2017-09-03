Teenage mother charged with murder in stabbing death of one year old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenage mother is facing murder charges after her 1-year-old daughter died from multiple stab wounds.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of South 22nd Street on the report of a baby in need of medical attention. When officers arrived, they found the victim not moving and suffering from several stab wounds.

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m.

In the course of their investigation, police determined that the baby’s mother, Lachelle Anderson, 17, was responsible for the baby’s death. Anderson is in custody and facing murder charges, according to police.

An autopsy is planned for the 1-year-old on Monday.

Columbus Police were not available to speak on camera today but a spokesperson released the following statement:

“Any homicide is a tragedy but for a baby to have her life brutally taken is devastating for her family, the community and our officers on the scene investigating this case.”