Youngstown City Schools raising substitute teachers pay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City School District is raising its pay rate for substitute teachers.

It says it’s doing so “in an effort to ensure an ample reserve of substitute teachers.”

The new daily rate for substitutes who work in YCSD will be $120 per day. That amount increases to $150 per day for long-term assignments. The previous rate was $75 per day.

“We just had too many teacher absences that weren’t covered by substitutes last school year,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “We can’t continue that this school year.”

The district contracts through Rachel Wixey & Associates of Maumee, Ohio, to fill the substitute positions.

Anyone who already is subbing and has signed up to fill an absence will receive the higher rate.

Anyone interested in being a substitute teacher in the Youngstown City Schools may follow this link: Youngstown City School Substitute Teacher Application.