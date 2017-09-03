Youngstown City Schools raising substitute teachers pay

The new daily rate for substitutes who work in YCSD will be $120 per day, up from $75

By Published:
Youngstown City Schools bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown City School District is raising its pay rate for substitute teachers.

It says it’s doing so “in an effort to ensure an ample reserve of substitute teachers.”

The new daily rate for substitutes who work in YCSD will be $120 per day. That amount increases to $150 per day for long-term assignments. The previous rate was $75 per day.

“We just had too many teacher absences that weren’t covered by substitutes last school year,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “We can’t continue that this school year.”

The district contracts through Rachel Wixey & Associates of Maumee, Ohio, to fill the substitute positions.

Anyone who already is subbing and has signed up to fill an absence will receive the higher rate.

Anyone interested in being a substitute teacher in the Youngstown City Schools may follow this link: Youngstown City School Substitute Teacher Application.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s