Anti-Uber protest blocks access to Chile’s main airport

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – An anti-Uber protest by taxi drivers caused a huge traffic jam that blocked the main road to the airport in Chile’s capital, forcing passengers to walk several miles along the highway.

Cabbies protesting Monday said the ride-hailing app puts their livelihoods at risk. TV images showed cranes removing taxis while people walked with their luggage to the airport.

Authorities say a 65-year-old Brazilian man died of a heart attack after being caught in the traffic tangle. Police say Mario Irochi Suzuki was on his way to the airport after vacationing with his wife. He was flown to a medical center but died soon after arriving.

The airport manager says the protest delayed more than a dozen flights and affected more than 2,400 travelers.