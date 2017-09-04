Bauer sharp again as Indians win 12th straight

Jose Ramirez hit his third home run in two games and 23rd of the season.

MIKE HELFGOT Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CHICAGO (AP) – Trevor Bauer was sharp again to win his eighth straight decision, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday for their 12th straight victory.

Bauer (15-8) gave up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 6 1/3 innings as the Indians allowed more than two runs for just the third time in the winning streak.

Jose Ramirez hit his third home run in two games and 23rd of the season, and Carlos Santana added his 22nd to power the Indians’ offense.

James Shields (2-6) kept the White Sox in the game before taking a line drive by Francisco Mejia off the knee in the top of the seventh. Shields limped off the field and is considered day-to-day.

The veteran right-hander allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, extending his streak to 11 starts without a win.

The 21-year-old Mejia, a top catching prospect, had a run-scoring single in the fourth for his first hit and RBI in his first career start for the Indians.

