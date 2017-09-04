Beth Ann Roberts Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Beth Ann Roberts, 57, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 4, 2017, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her children at her side.

Beth was born January 6, 1960, in New Castle, a daughter of Norman and Barbara Daugherty Bintrim.

She was a graduate of Mohawk High School and Penn State University, Shenango Campus, where she obtained her physical therapy assistant license.

Beth was employed by Ellwood City Hospital where she worked as a physical therapy assistant for 18 years.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, New Castle.

Beth loved helping her patients and making them smile. She also enjoyed listening to music and playing with her dog, Teddy. Beth was kind, soft spoken and loved her kids with her whole heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Her husband, Bruce Roberts, whom she married November 20, 1976, passed away February 23, 1998.

Surviving are a son, Ryan Roberts and his fianceé, Megan; a daughter, Kristin Pezzulo and her husband, Eric; a granddaughter, Rylee Roberts; Beth’s companion, Samuel Norge and her mother, Barbara Bintrim, all of New Castle. Also surviving are two sisters, Denise Myers and Kim Lytwak and a brother, Scott Bintrim.

In addition to her husband, Beth was preceded in death by her father, Norman Bintrim; a brother, Tom Bintrim and a nephew, Billy Myers.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Per Beth’s wishes, a private funeral service will be held Friday, September 8, with Rev. Sean Walters, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Bethel United Presbyterian Cemetery, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.