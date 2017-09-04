Big 22 Contenders – Week 2

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-We are just thru two weeks of the high school football season and we already have some standout players posting big numbers so far this season. It is time to take a look back and see some new faces that have put themselves on the list to be a potential Big 22 player at the end of the year.

We start things off with our youngest candidate of the week, Sharon sophomore Lane Voytik. The Tigers quarterback had a breakout week against Reynolds completing over 86 percent of his passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns thru the air as he helped Sharon blow past the Raiders on Friday night.

From one quarterback to another. Girard’s Mark Waid is off to a record setting pace in 2017. The duel-threat signal caller racked up 203 yards on the ground, another 174 thru the air for a total of 377 yards of total offense and six touchdowns, including one that went 54-yards in the fourth quarter which gave the Indians the lead for good over Hubbard.

It isn’t just about the quarterbacks this week, Beaver Local running back Michael Clendenning helped the Beavers get their first win over West Branch in 16 tries. Clendenning racked up 178 yards on the ground on 26 carries and two touchdowns and then added another score on a 69-yard touchdown reception.