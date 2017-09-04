Canfield Fair attendance lower than last year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Attendance for this year’s fair is down, and you can blame the bad weather on Saturday for the lower numbers.

Here’s a look at the tally as of Sunday night.

Wednesday saw about 21,000 guests and Thursday there were 28,000.

Friday had the same outcome as last year’s attendance, with about 47,000 people at the fair.

Saturday took a huge dip from 2016, with just over 45,000 this year compared to over 81,000 last year.

Sunday saw a good turnout, with just over 86,000 people, which is the highest single day attendance since 2004.

Last year the total attendance was more than 310,000.

To reach that number, the fair needs to see at least 83,000 people Monday.