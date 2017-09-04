Carol (Consla) Nelson Obituary

FORT MYERS, Florida (Formerly Greenville, Pennsylvania) – Carol (Consla) Nelson, age 73, of Fort Myers, Florida and formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday morning, September 4, 2017, in Hope Hospice, Lehigh Acres, Florida.

She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 1944, to Archie and Natalie (Natcher) Consla.

She was a 1962 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School and on July 7, 1961, she married Raymond A. Nelson.

Carol had been employed for many years as a Sales Clerk at the former Dickson’s Clothing in Greenville.

She was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church.

Carol enjoyed bowling, roller skating, shuffle board, playing bingo, euchre and oil painting. Since 2004, Carol and Ray have enjoyed spending winter months in Florida and summer months in Greenville and in August of 2014, they became permanent residents of Florida.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two children; Raymond A. Nelson, Jr. and his wife Darla of Birchwood, Tennessee and Valerie Courtney and her husband Matt of Adamsville; three grandchildren, Ronald Hunt, Jr. of Transfer, Ranee Durst and her husband Steve of Naples, Florida and Lindsay Nelson of Camp LeJune, North Carolina; a sister, Donna Vansickle of Greenville and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Joyce Cosla; a sister, Karen Heffern and an infant sister Joanne Consla.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 1201 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres, Florida 33936 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Calling Hours will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will take place Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery