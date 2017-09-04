Division Champs: Scrappers secure first Pinckney Title since 2009

BATAVIA, New York (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers claimed their first Pinckney Division championship since 2009 Monday.

The Scrappers took two games from the Batavia Muckdogs, 4-3 and 6-2, and combined with a State College loss, the Scrappers are heading to the playoffs.

In game one, the Scrappers took an early on a two run double from Oscar Gonzalez. However, the Muckdogs would tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Scrappers would again see a lead disappear in the bottom of the sixth inning before putting the game winning run on the board in the seventh. With one out and Hosea Nelson at third, Jesse Berardi delivered an RBI single to score the go ahead run.

Gregori Vasquez (5-3) earned the win in game on with 6.0 strong innings of work. Vasquez allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out six. Jean Carlos Mejia (3) picked up the save with a perfect inning of relief.

Game two was all Scrappers from the start. Jonathan Laureano started the scoring with a solo homerun to lead off the second inning. Will Benson followed with the next inning with a two run homer for a 3-0 lead. Newest Scrapper Mitch Reeves pitched in with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning. After the Muckdogs cut the lead to just two runs in the fifth inning, Benson struck again. Will blasted his second two run homer of the game to push the score out to the final of 6-2. Benson now has 10 homeruns.

Kirk McCarty took a no decision in 3.0 innings. He allowed one hit and struck out five. James Karinchak (2-2) earned the win in 1.2 innings of relief. He allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out four.

The Scrappers still have three regular season games to play as they wait to find out who they will play in the first round of the New York Penn League playoffs. The playoffs will start on Saturday night, time and location yet to be announced.

The Scrappers and Muckdogs will conclude their season series on Tuesday night. Eli Morgan will start for the Scrappers. First pitch is set for 7:05. The Scrappers return home on Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers