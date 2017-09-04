Edward John Gabriel, Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Edward John Gabriel, Sr., 97, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, September 4, 2017, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

He was born January 6, 1920, in Sebring, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Mariangela “Maria” (Caputo) Gabriel.

Edward was a graduate of Sebring High School and retired from the advertising department at Brainard Strapping after 25 years of service.

Edward attended Church of Christ and enjoyed painting, antiquing and acting.

On June 17, 1982, Edward married the former Marillyn Edgell. They shared 35 years of marriage.

Memories of Edward will be carried on by his wife, Marillyn Gabriel of Cortland, Ohio; son, Edward Gabriel, Jr. of Florida; daughters, Joyce Cornett of Georgia and Pamela (Terry) Toth of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Josephine Gabriel and Lilly Rotuna.

A private graveside service will be held.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Ohio Living Lake Vista, 303 North Mecca St., Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory.

