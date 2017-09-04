Hermitage sending off summer with Buhl Day festivities

There are events lined up for Buhl Day at the park in Hermitage through the rest of the evening

Runners at Buhl Day at the park in Hermitage


HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s Labor Day and in Hermitage, that means heading over to Buhl Park for some late summer fun.

There is perfect weather today for the 38th annual Buhl Day.

Over 130 runners — including some coming from Pittsburgh and Columbus — came to the park early to participate in the first Buhl half-marathon.

Carmen Aiello, a park representative, said everyone in the community comes back for Buhl Day.

“It’s just a tradition for families to bring their kids to get food, to enjoy the activities.”

Things at Buhl Day are far from over. There are events lined up through the evening, including a mermaid synchronized swimming show starting at 1:30 p.m.

.

