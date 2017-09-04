Investigation of baby’s death a difficult case for all

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police investigating the death of a one-year-old girl by her teenage mother over the weekend say this is a difficult case for everyone involved.

Columbus police said 17-year-old Lachelle Anderson has been held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility since Sunday morning when she was charged with the murder of her daughter, Lalanna Sharpe.

Charlet Chisolm, Lalanna’s grandmother, told NBC4 she “lost an angel but God gained an angel.”

From family members to first responders, the gruesome details hard for everyone involved to comprehend.

“The baby was stabbed several times… What could possibly lead somebody to do this to their own child?” said Columbus Police Sgt. Dean Worthington.

Police and medics were called to a home on South 22nd street Sunday morning after reports of a young child not moving. Once they arrived, they found one-year-old Lalanna with multiple stab wounds.

“The infant was transported by Columbus fire to (Nationwide) Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” Worthington said. “I can tell you that an autopsy was done yesterday; we don’t have the results of that yet.”

Police officers working the case have all described it in one word: horrible. Worthington said this is something they never want to see happen again.

“We don’t have a lot of parents killing their own children, especially this age,” he said. “I mean it’s just it’s really kind of hard to wrap your head around.”