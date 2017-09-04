Jackie Lou Guido Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jackie Lou Guido, age 69, of Warren entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 4, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

Jackie was born on September 3, 1948 in Steubenville the daughter of the late Orval Raymond and Nellie Pearl (Bailey) Kyle.

Jackie worked as an inspector at Wetzel Steel for ten years, retiring in 2006.

She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, playing the lottery and watching her favorite shows on the Discovery ID channel.

Loving memories of Jackie will be carried on by her daughters, Nellie (Scottie) Johnson of Warren, Leona Allen of Warren, Loretta (Mike) Phillips of North Ridgeville, Verlinda (Ronald) Pal of Bristolville and Jennifer (John) Van Meter of Warren; brothers, Stephen (Marlene) Kyle, Sr. of Galloway, Ohio and Aaron Kyle of Gallopiss, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her grandson, Larry Allen and brothers, Roger and Arnold Kyle.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Jackie will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St., Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

