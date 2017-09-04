Jerry Springer considering possible Ohio governor run

Hamilton County Democratic Chairman Tim Burke says Springer is “seriously considering” whether to join the crowded 2018 governor’s race

Talk show host Jerry Springer is shown in New York, Thursday, April 15, 2010. Springer makes his Game Show Network debut Monday April 19 as host of a dating show called "Baggage." (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerry Springer has stepped out for a Labor Day parade in Cleveland as he mulls a run for Ohio governor.

The 73-year-old tabloid TV host appeared at a parade and rally Monday supporting union rights and a $15 minimum wage.

The Democrat was joined by health care workers, librarians, security guards and other members of the Service Employees International Union.

His appearance comes as Hamilton County Democratic Chairman Tim Burke says Springer is “seriously considering” whether to join the crowded 2018 governor’s race. Burke wasn’t sure when Springer planned to make his decision.

Springer made a failed bid for governor in 1982 and twice considered running for U.S. Senate. He bounced back from a prostitution scandal in the 1970s to win election to a term as Cincinnati mayor.

