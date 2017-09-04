John James Mavrogianis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – John James Mavrogianis passed away peacefully Monday, September 4, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in September, 1937, in Chios, Greece, the son of the late James and Helen Mavrogianis.

John came to the United States in 1947 as a young boy and was a lifelong resident of Warren.

He attended the Howland and Warren City Schools districts and graduated in 1957 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps earning the rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1960. His love and patriotism for the United States of America continued throughout his life.

He worked at Copperweld Steel Co as a pipefitter/foreman for nearly 30 years.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an amateur astronomer and he enjoyed business, technology, economics and financial analysis.

He was a member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He was also a member of the Chios Society and a member of the AHEPA Zeus Chapter 88 where he believed in the Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, integrity and excellence through community service and volunteerism.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Argero Mavrogianis, whom he married December 4, 1960 in Athens, Greece; four children, Helen (Gerald) Slack, Mary (Grant) Oakes, Nick (Tracie) Mavrogianis and Jamie (Thomas) Backus and 11 grandchildren, John Slack and Jackie (Eric) Copenhaver, Sofia, Marisa and Nicole Mavrogianis, Ashley, Alyssa, Alexis and Andrew Oakes, Victoria and Angelos Backus. He is also survived by his loving sister, Mary (Mavrogianis) (Chris) Kreatsoulas and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Nick and Steve and his sister Marcella (Mavrogianis) Tsamparlis.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6 with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with the Rev. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s name to the John J. Mavrogianis Scholarship Fund, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Mavrogianis Family.