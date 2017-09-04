John Jardien Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 8 at Holy Family Church, celebrated by Father David Short for John Jardien, 77, of Poland and Slippery Rock, who passed away suddenly on Monday, September 4 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

John was born on January 16, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Andrew H. and Elizabeth McQuaide Jardien.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Rayen High School in 1958 and attended Youngstown College.

He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for Century Foods and Cavanaugh Hardware, Albert Buerhle Co. retiring from the Community Corrections Print Shop.

After retiring, he volunteered at the Diocese of Youngstown. He also ran the elevator at Youngstown State games.

John belonged to Holy Family Church and St. Peter’s Church of Slippery Rock.

Jack enjoyed life, loved having his family around him, opened his door to all, shared the growing up of many children, never met a stranger, was devout in his faith, took care of his mom, Pat and Cass. We all have stories of our time with Jack. All that knew him will miss him, yet each of us will smile as we think of our uncle and friend. We are blessed to have had him as a part of our lives.

He leaves to cherish his memory several nieces and nephews, Robert Jardien of Atlanta, Susan Jardien and Jeanne Marie Jardien, both of Chicago, Elizabeth Valicenti and Laura Valicenti Hartman, both of Pittsburgh, Janet Valicenti Williams of Boardman, Deborah Creighton of Plantation, Florida, Kathleen Creighton Kitzman of Jackson, Tennessee and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathryn (Frank) Valicenti, Jean Creighton and Patricia Jardien and brother, Andrew.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Armeda Maravola, Jack’s caregiver.

Calling hours for John will be Thursday evening, September 7 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The Fox Funeral Home at 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Interment will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery.

John’s family requests that memorial tributes be given in John’s name to Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 and Saint Peter’s Church, 670 S. Main Street, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.