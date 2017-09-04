Kristina Lynn Swiger Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Kristina Lynn Swiger, age 55, of Salem, Ohio, died at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

She was born on December 4, 1961 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Karl L. Douglas Reed and Jane (Swoger) Reed.

She was a graduate of United High School.

She was previously employed at Kendrick’s Corner for 20 years and manager of the Walmart bakery for seven years.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn R. Swiger, whom she married on September 26, 1981; two sons, Travis (Alexandra) Swiger of Massillon, Ohio and Adam Swiger of Salem, Ohio; a sister, Susan Reed of Rootstown, Ohio; her mother and father, Karl Douglas and Jane (Swoger) Reed and two grandchildren, Colin and Charlotte Swiger.

No services per her request.

Her favorite charity is Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngtown, Ohio 44512.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Swiger family. Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

