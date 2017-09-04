Longtime Valley politician Harry Meshel passes away

Meshel was a former Youngstown State University trustee and has a building on campus named after him on Wick Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras confirmed that longtime Valley politician Harry Meshel has died at the age of 93.

Meshel was first elected to the Ohio Senate in 1971 and served for five terms until 1993.

During that time, he was also president of the state Senate.

Meshel resigned to become chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party — a position he held for two years.

He was a former Youngstown State University trustee, serving a nine-year term. He was instrumental in getting funding for the school’s technology center.

Meshel has a building on campus named after him on Wick Avenue.

He was also a member of the Mill Creek Park Board.

