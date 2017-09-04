Middlefield woman killed in crash

The woman was turning left into a driveway when she was hit

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Middlefield died in a crash Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mary Miller, 77, was traveling south on Route 528, just north of Adams Road, when Logan Campbell, 20, also of Middlefield, tried to pass her as she was turning left into a driveway.

The truck Campbell was driving struck Miller’s Dodge Neon, hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Both Campbell and Miller were taken to the hospital. Miller was later pronounced dead.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, the report stated.

