Niles crime activity: Man overdosing fights with crews at Cottage Inn

Friday, August 25

6:49 a.m. – 100 block of Hogarth Ave., an unknown person broke into a vehicle in the area.

Saturday, August 26

7:28 p.m. – 800 block of Vienna Ave., a woman was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Sunday, August 27

7:14 p.m. – 400 block of Fulton Ave., Paul Brock, 33, and Amy Doherty, 39, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. A caller reported that the couple broke into a vacant house by crawling through a basement window. Police said they found Brock and Doherty hiding inside.

Monday, August 28

3:50 p.m. – 100 block of Mason St., a woman complained about a man taking pictures of her house and putting them on Facebook. She was advised that it wasn’t illegal unless he was on her property and was told to speak with a prosecutor.

10:18 p.m. – Vienna and Robbins avenues, report of a hit and run crash. The driver involved said a man hit the back of his vehicle and then drove away before he managed to get insurance information.

Tuesday, August 29

2:24 a.m. – 1800 block of Robbins Ave., a caller reported that two men in dark clothing were trying to break into her vehicle. They ran through the backyard toward Honda Hills.

1:30 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police received a report that a Zales Jewelry employee was assaulted by another employee after an argument. A police report states that the fight started over work not getting done but the people involved gave conflicting stories about what happened. Two people were treated for injuries and they were told to contact the prosecutor about filing charges.

9:15 p.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., Shawn Duley, 19, and Kevin Shonce, 19, arrested and charged with vandalism. Police were sent to Niles Executive Answering Service after someone broke the window with a rock. Around the same time, a man threw a rock through the door window of Stoneyard Grill & Tavern. When officers arrived, they found Duley and Shonce in an alley. One of them had a rock in his hand and was ordered to drop it, according to police.

Wednesday, August 30

900 block of Mason St., Joshua Worthy, 26, arrested and charged with rape. Police said Worthy admitted to raping a 5-year-old boy. A police report states that Worthy is mentally disabled. The crime was reported in July.

9:56 a.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to the Cottage Inn to treat a man for a suspected overdose. They said the man fought with an officer and had to be tased three times. A police report didn’t say whether charges were immediately filed against the man, who was taken to the hospital.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

