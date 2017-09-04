Official: Pittsburgh boy pinned by car put into gear by younger brother

An official said the younger boy put the car into reverse because he was eager to go to Chuck E. Cheese

By Published:
Ambulance

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a car that pinned and critically injured a Pittsburgh boy was put into gear by his younger brother, who was eager to go to Chuck E. Cheese.

Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says in a statement that the 6-year-old boy was struck and pinned underneath the car in the family driveway in the Hazelwood neighborhood at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Toler says the boy’s 4-year-old brother got the car keys and put the car into reverse, and the older brother fell out of the car and was pinned underneath.

Emergency responders arrived to find the car partially on the sidewalk with the front end on the roadway. They lifted the vehicle to free the older boy, who was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in critical condition.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s