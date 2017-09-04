Raymond H. James Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Raymond H. James, 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Ray was born on December 21, 1946 in Youngstown to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Bundy) James.

Ray proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.

On January 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to the former Shirley Ward who survives him.

Ray retired from US Steel and was an owner and maintenance man of Ward’s Costume Shoppe.

Ray spent many years with the Lions Club, Vienna Fish & Game Club and American Legion Girard Post. He was also a NRA instructor.

He enjoyed going to casinos, cheering for the Cleveland Indians and spending time in Dubois at the family cabin. Most importantly, Ray was a family man with a generous heart.

A funeral service with military hours will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Warren location where calling hours will immediately follow the service until 7:00 p.m.

Besides his wife of 45 years, Shirley, Ray is survived by his children, Charles (Beth) James, Farrah (Patrick) Curran and Jonathan (Kimme) James; his grandsons, Max, Sam, Lucas, Ben, Dean and Jack and his granddaughter, Teagan; his sisters, Lauretta (Tom) Sok and Georgeann (Butch) Gatrell; his sister-in-law, Judy James and close cousins, Butch (Patty) Gaydos.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Charles James.