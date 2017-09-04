Ronald J. Hornyak Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ronald J. Hornyak, 69, of Hermitage, passed away following an extended illness due to complications from diabetes, on Monday, September 4, 2017 at The Grove in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Ronald was born on October 2, 1947 to John and Helen (Lehet) Hornyak in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He earned his associate’s degree from New Castle Business College.

Ronald worked over 26 years in the accounting department for Liberty Mutual Insurance New Castle, Pennsylvania. Previously he worked for Warner & Smith Trucking, Youngstown Sheet & Tube and Copperweld Inc.

He was a lifetime member of the former St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

Ronald enjoyed baking and cooking for his friends and family. He also enjoyed traveling the country, most recently with his family to Alabama and also shopping.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Richard (Judy) Hornyak of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania; nephews, Stephen (Angel) Smith of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Robert Hornyak of Southington, Ohio, Rick (Amanda) Hornyak of Austin, Texas and Keith (Lauren) Novotak of Austintown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by father, John Hornyak and mother, Helen (Lehet) Hornyak.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 6, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ronald will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers who would never run out of supplies.

