SALEM, Ohio – Sara Margret (Hinkle) Wilson McClish, age 80, went to be with the Lord at 7:19 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017.

Sara was born on May 15, 1937 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Caler) Hinkle.

Sara worked as a private housekeeper and Home Interiors consultant.

She liked to fish and do many different crafts.

Survivors include a daughter, Naomi Wilson of Salem; a son, Philip “Skip” Wilson, Jr. of Salem; a grandson, Charlie Sanders; stepgrandson, Robert “Bubba” Stanley; stepgranddaughter, Kelly Stanley; great-stepgranddaughter, Kylee; great-stepgrandson, Jay, Jr.; three sisters, Elinor Barrett and Mary Gilbey, both of Salem and Helen Rubish of Waukegan, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Wilson, Sr. and her second husband, Robert McClish; four brothers, Jackie, John, William and James Hinkle; three sisters, Joan McMurray, Mable McClulen and Stella Milles as well as a stepdaughter, Barbara McClish.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Paxson officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to Sara’s family.