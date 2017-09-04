Stairway to 7? Steelers go all-in to chase down Patriots

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger insists his lengthy flirtation with retirement last spring was very real. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ultimately opted to return for a 14th season, Roethlisberger’s two months of radio silence while he pondered his future sent a very clear message.

The window for the Steelers to reach a fourth Super Bowl during the Roethlisberger era is open. But not for much longer.

“I commit myself 110 percent and I will do that throughout the season,” Roethlisberger said in August. “But I’m not going to look past, let alone the season, but look past today.”