Stairway to 7? Steelers go all-in to chase down Patriots

By Published: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger insists his lengthy flirtation with retirement last spring was very real. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ultimately opted to return for a 14th season, Roethlisberger’s two months of radio silence while he pondered his future sent a very clear message.

The window for the Steelers to reach a fourth Super Bowl during the Roethlisberger era is open. But not for much longer.

“I commit myself 110 percent and I will do that throughout the season,” Roethlisberger said in August. “But I’m not going to look past, let alone the season, but look past today.”

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s