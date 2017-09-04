Steelers RB Bell officially signs tender

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh’s final preseason game. Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night, Aug. 22, asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote "9-1-17" and added a wink. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell is officially back at work with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell signed his franchise tender on Monday, clearing him to return for the 2017 season. The team placed the franchise tag on Bell in February. He declined to sign his one-year, $12.1 million tender while waiting to see if a long-term deal could be reached. When the Steelers and Bell did not come to an agreement by the mid-July deadline, Bell opted to skip training camp and work out on his own.

The Steelers were given a two-week roster exemption for Bell, meaning they can carry an additional player on the 53-man roster.

