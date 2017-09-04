Storm Team 27: Sunny before late evening storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Labor Day enjoys sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs are expected in the low 80s. Things will chance into the overnight hours.

There is a chance for storms after 10 pm Monday night. A storm or two could be strong. This is ahead of a cold front which will drop temperatures back to the low 60s by Tuesday morning.

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 82

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered T-Storms. A storm could be strong (60%)

Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers (40%)

High: 72

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 49

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower (20%)

High: 63 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 45