Storm Team 27: Tracking thunderstorms moving toward the Valley

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight I am tracking a line of storms moving towards the Valley. The timing of those storms will be after 10 pm. Then the chance for showers and storms are sticking around tonight.

There is also a chance for rain throughout the Day on Tuesday. Highs will drop into the low 70s.

FORECAST

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. T-Storms likely. A storm could be strong (70%)
Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers (40%)
High: 72

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers (30%)
Low: 51

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 64  Low: 47

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 65  Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66  Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70  Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72  Low: 48

