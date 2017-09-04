Thomas Francis Giles, Sr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – On Monday, September 4, 2017, Thomas Francis Giles, Sr., age 84, passed away in Vista Center at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

He was born on November 2, 1932 in Maryland.

Tom is survived by his children, Bonny Ann (Malcolm) Barber of Belpre, Ohio, Thomas F. Giles, Jr., Tammy (Richard Weakley) Giles of Champion, Ohio, Thomas Dane (Lindsey) Huffman of Niles; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nine plus great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Tom was preceded in death by one grandchild.

Tom worked as a contractor and carpenter his entire live and honorably served his county in the United States Army.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.