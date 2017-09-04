Vera Jermolenko Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Vera Jermolenko, age 90, of Salem, died at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Essex III in Salem.

She was born on September 8, 1926 in Friedrichsfelde, Germany, the daughter to the late Heinrich and Henrietta (Mahler) Henkel.

She was a high school graduate in Germany.

Vera was a chef at the Salem Memorial Building prior to her retiring in 2000 as a pastry chef for 32 years at the Salem Golf Club.

Vera was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Salem Saxon Club and an avid philanthropist for the Salem Public Library.

Survivors include a son, William Jermolenko, Jr. of Parma; three daughters, Halia (Petro) Prysheta of Massillon; Hilda-Monika (Dr. Fred) Ineman of Ravenna and Annette Jermolenko of Salem; one grandchild, Timmy Howard, who lived with his grandmother; nine great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death on October 25, 1986 was her husband, William Jermolenko, whom she married on July 12, 1948; a daughter, Nina Chestnut; one grandson and two granddaughters, Rachel Howard and Pamela Lederman.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Bob Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Her favorite charity is the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd. #380, Independence, Ohio 44131.

