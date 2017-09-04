Youngstown agencies will welcome students and staff back to school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community associations want to show their support for Youngstown City School students and staff when they return to school on Tuesday.

City Kids Care, DJ Chip Banks, The Red Zone and other agencies are organizing groups of 100 men at East and Chaney high schools to meet and greet returning students as they go back to school. The groups are expected to gather about 7:45 a.m.

The City of Youth Leadership Council also recruited members of the community to greet students as they return to class at Harding, Williamson, Volney, Taft, Wilson and Martin Luther King elementary schools.

“What a great way to show our children that the community supports them,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “I can’t think of a better way to show our young people how many people believe in them and want them to succeed. I just want to thank all of these groups and individuals for everything they do for our students.”

The City of Youth Leadership Council has organized community groups and individuals who will deliver cakes to staff at each of the district’s schools as well as the central office administration building Tuesday.

The schools and the groups/individuals involved are:

McGuffey – Stericycle of Warren

Chaney – YWCA

East – Minority Alumni of Mooney

Taft – Taft Promise Neighborhood VISTAs

Harding – Richard Brown Memorial United Methodist Church

Volney – St. Patrick Catholic Church

Early College – Sojourn to the Past

Wilson – LINKS

Williamson – St. John’s Episcopal Church

REC – NIchelle Marlow

MLK – NIchelle Marlow

Kirkmere – Councilwoman Anita Davis

Bunn – Monica Hoskins – American Family Insurance

Central office – Donna Hageman