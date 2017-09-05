Community gives Youngstown students warm welcome back to school



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s back to school for kids in Youngstown and groups of 100 men spent the morning welcoming East and Chaney students with a round of applause.

Tuesday was the first day of school for students in the Youngstown City School District.

The men got together at each school to show the kids they have support from the community. They came from organizations such as City Kids Care, DJ Chip Banks, and The Red Zone.

The City of Youth Leadership Council also recruited community members to welcome students at Harding, Williamson, Volney, Taft, Wilson, and Martin Luther King elementary schools.

Community activist Keland Logan said it’s important the students see this show of support.

“We just want them to feel as though men in the community really, really, truly care about them as students and as people as our young, future leaders.”

Twon Ahart said they want the kids to know they’re there for them.

“We’re just hoping that they’re thinking somebody cares that their presence is here. The community is backing them and just trying to show our support for them.”

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said this is just another way to show the students and district the community supports them.

Different groups are also delivering cakes to the staff at each school in celebration of the first day back.

