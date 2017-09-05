Covelli and Panera make commitment to storm-ravaged Texas

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, has announced a month-long promotion to support the relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

The company, which operates more than 300 Panera Bread locations, will host “Chip in for Houston” in all of its bakery-cafes.

Throughout the month of September, Covelli Enterprises is donating 25 cents from every Chocolate Chipper cookie sold to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Relief Fund.

“Our hearts are with the people in Houston right now,” said Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises. “It’s important to us to do something in our cafés to support the relief efforts going on down there, even though we have no locations in the area. We are all Texans right now, and we will do all we can to help in this time of need because it’s the right thing to do.”

Cashboxes will also be set up at all Covelli locations for cash donations.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund was established through the Greater Houston Community Foundation by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help the flood relief efforts, according to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s website www.ghcf.org.

Covelli Enterprises was a corporate sponsor of our Help from the Valley telethon on August 31 that raised over $75,000 for relief efforts in Texas, and that total continues to grow. The corporation challenged others to give, matching donations with a $10,000 gift.