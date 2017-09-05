Dozens of items linked to Princess Diana hit auction block

The 79 items for sale 20 years after her death in a Paris car crash include articles of clothing, jewelry, signed papers and photographs

MARK PRATT Associated Press Published:
Princess Diana
Photo courtesy of The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) – Dozens of items with a direct connection to Princess Diana are being sold at auction in Massachusetts.

The 79 items for sale 20 years after her death in a Paris car crash include articles of clothing, jewelry, signed papers and photographs, and even a piece of her wedding cake still stored in a commemorative box.

The most spectacular item is a satin-lined, silver-jeweled evening bag that dates to the early 1980s. It was given to a member of the royal household and comes with a letter confirming its authenticity. It’s expected to sell for more than $15,000.

A 17-inch (43-centimeter) silver necklace with a capital “D” charm that Diana is thought to have worn as a teen is also for sale.

Online bidding at Boston-based RR Auction ends Sept. 13.

