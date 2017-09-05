Flurry of late moves have Steelers in "win-now" mode

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, visits with newly acquired cornerback Joe Haden (2) during a team practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Pittsburgh, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes his team’s hectic final week of the preseason had everything to do with the NFL’s decision to move from two roster cut downs to just one and nothing to do with some sort of change in mindset heading into 2017.

Six days, a slew of moves that ranged from big – signing free agent cornerback Joe Haden – to not-so big – acquiring safety J.J. Wilcox from Tampa Bay – are a sign of what Tomlin said the league is doing “globally.”

“It’s a normal procedure for us,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “We’re always trying to get better this time of year. Always open to signing guys capable of helping us.”

