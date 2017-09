YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two businesses on Route 224 and South Avenue have closed to make way for a new development.

The Boardman Zoning Office said the Shell gas station and the former Valvoline Service Station next to it are being torn down.

The pumps at the gas station are blocked off and a fence went up around the business Tuesday.

A new and larger Shell station is being built across from the two properties.