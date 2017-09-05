Hendrick drivers give $200,000 to create Harvey relief fund

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson is hosting the disaster relief fund at the Jimmie Johnson Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Hendrick Motorsports’ four drivers have committed $200,000 to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims, and the drivers hope to raise a total of $500,000.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott launched a disaster relief fund Monday that is accepting tax-deductible donations until Sept. 20. The fund can be found at HendrickRelief.org , and donations will go to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, and other qualified charities.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson is hosting the disaster relief fund at the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. He called the devastation done by Harvey “incomprehensible” and called on NASCAR fans to help with the recovery.

“NASCAR fans are some of the most generous and giving people on earth,” Johnson said.

