Janice A. Douglass Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Janice A. Douglass, 76, passed away Tuesday evening, September 5, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Janice was born on July 23, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Thaddeus Was and Irene (Garska) Was.

She was a 1959 graduate of Warren Harding High School and worked at General Electric for 34 years until she retired in 1993.

She loved gardening, shopping, cooking and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her mother, Irene; her children, Daniel (Jackie) Weston of Howland, Thaddeus Weston of Howland and Tammy Shoman of Champion; her grandchildren, Cole, Alyssa and Rayna Weston and Rachel Shoman and her sisters, Phyllis Hare of Howland, Mary Ann Lohrman of Chardon and Christine Zust of Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thaddeus Was.

There will be a private service at a later date and a caring cremation is entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren.